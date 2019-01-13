Charles Woodson has perfect reaction to Adam Vinatieri field-goal miss originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Adam Vinatieri showed signs of mortality about two decades too late for Charles Woodson.

A week shy of 17 years after the ex-New England Patriots kicker broke the Raiders' hearts with a game-winning kick in the snow, the 46-year-old missed one on Saturday in the AFC Divisional Round. With his Indinapolis Colts down 24-7, Vinatieri missed from 23 yards out as time expired in the first half.

That's the same distance he converted from to give the Patriots a win over Woodson and the Raiders in the AFC Divisional Round on Jan. 19, 2002. The irony was not lost on the legendary cornerback.

Now he misses in the snow — Charles Woodson (@CharlesWoodson) January 12, 2019

Of course, Vinatieri's precision wasn't the only thing that didn't go the Raiders' way on that day in 2002. That game featured the infamous "Tuck Rule" call, which current Raiders coach Jon Gruden said ran him out of Oakland the first time around.

That game has prompted plenty of "what-ifs" in the Bay Area and beyond. Had the Raiders won, would the Patriots dynasty have ever really started? Would the Raiders have gone on to start a dynasty of their own? There are numerous questions, and each would have made a fundamentally different NFL today.

With Vinatieri's Colts trailing on Saturday from their first defensive possession onward in a 31-13 loss, Vinatieri's miss probably won't prompt the same amount of speculation.