Charles Woodson names Jalen Ramsey, Xavien Howard as top CBs in NFL

Just a couple of days after Jalen Ramsey called Charles Woodson the best defensive back in NFL history, the Hall of Famer had some praise of his own for the Rams cornerback. Woodson did a Zoom call with reporters and when discussing the top corners in the league today, Woodson said he likes Ramsey and Xavien Howard.

Ramsey was arguably the best shutdown cornerback in football last season, doing an excellent job against just about every receiver he covered – from DeAndre Hopkins to DK Metcalf. Howard, on the other hand, was an absolute ball hawk.

He led the NFL in interceptions with 10 and passes defensed (20) last season, the second time he’s topped the league in picks; he had seven in 2018.

Former #Raiders and #Packers CB/S Charles Woodson discussing his induction into the @ProFootballHOF today via zoom. He likes #Rams’ Jalen Ramsey and #Dolphins’ Xavien Howard as the top corners in the game today. pic.twitter.com/kp7aJnPlmp — D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DOrlandoAJC) July 14, 2021

Ramsey and Howard were both first-team All-Pros last season, so clearly media members believed they were the two best cornerbacks in the NFL, too. Jaire Alexander, Marlon Humphrey, Stephon Gilmore and Tre’Davious White have all been excellent in recent years, too, but Ramsey and Howard might be just a touch above them.

Ramsey said this week that he would like to play safety one day the way Woodson did, but if he keeps playing as great as he has at cornerback, there will be no reason for him to change positions.