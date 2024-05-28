Charles Woodson, Dick Butkus among 30 enshrined in NHS Football Hall of Fame

The National High School (NHS) Football Hall of Fame celebrated the prep careers of 30 football players and contributors who advanced the game in the 2024 Hall of Fame inductions, which took place during events this weekend.

Players including Billy Sims, Charles Woodson, Dick Butkus, Eric Dickerson, and Ted Ginn Jr. were enshrined Saturday at Canton’s Umstattd Performing Arts Hall.

Jeannette High School had three different people represented: coach Joe Mucci, running back Dick Hoak, and quarterback Terrelle Pryor.

Here is the full list of players who were inducted, along with their high school and graduation year:

Andre Rison, Northwestern High School (1985)

Billy Sims, RB, Hook High School (1975)

Bob Golic, DT, St. Joseph’s High School (1975)

Bobby DiGeronimo, Contributor (Independence, OH)

Cal Jack Jones, Steubenville High School (1952)

Charles Woodson, RB, Ross High School (1995)

Chuck Ealey, QB, Notre Dame High School (1967)

Chuck Kyle, Coach, St. Ignatius High School

Dexter Manley, DT, Yates High School (1978)

Dick Butkus, LB, Vocational High School (1961)

Dick Hoak, RB, Jeannette High School (1958)

Doug Williams, QB, Chaneyville High School (1974)

Ed Molinski, G, Massilon Washington High School (1936)

Eddie George, RB, Fork Union Military Academy (1991)

Eric Dickerson, RB, Sealy High School (1979)

Ernie Dais, HB, Elmira Free Academy (1959)

Geoff Mitchell, HB, Sir Wilfrid Laurier Secondary School (1987)

Gerry Faust, Coach, Archbishop Moeller High School

DT Harvey Armstrong, Kashmere High School (1978)

Jack Trice, East Tech High School, 1922

Jim Haslam II, G, St. Petersburg High School (1948)

Joe Mucci, Coach, Jeannette High School

John Cooper, QB, Powell High School (1955)

Josh Cribbs, QB, Dunbar High School (2001)

Kurt Kampe Jr., G, Cooley High School (1941)

Mike Young, Coach, Wheeling Central High School

Nate Burleson, WR, O’Dea High School (1999)

Orlando Pace, T, Sandusky High School (1994)

Paul Warfield, HB, Warren G. Harding High School (1960)

Reggie White, DE Howard High School (1980)

Reno Saccoccia, Coach, Steubenville High School

Robert Smith, HB, Euclid High School (1990)

Stump Mitchell, HB, Camden County High School (1977)

Ted Ginn Jr., QB, Glenville High School (2003)

Terrelle Pryor, QB, Jeannette High School (2008)

This is the second class to be inaugurated into the NHS Hall of Fame. In 2023, 23 players were inducted including Ted Ginn Sr. and Archie, Cooper, Eli and Peyton Manning.

Story originally appeared on High School Sports