Charles Woodson delivers Hall of Fame induction news to LeRoy Butler in emotional exchange

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Charles Woodson
    Charles Woodson
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • LeRoy Butler
    American football player, strong safety

Hall of Fame defensive back Charles Woodson delivers Hall of Fame induction news to Green Bay Packers legend LeRoy Butler in emotional exchange. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network

Recommended Stories