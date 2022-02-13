Charles Woodson delivers Hall of Fame induction news to LeRoy Butler in emotional exchange
- LeRoy ButlerAmerican football player, strong safety
Hall of Fame defensive back Charles Woodson delivers Hall of Fame induction news to Green Bay Packers legend LeRoy Butler in emotional exchange. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network