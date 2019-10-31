Charles Woodson, Al Harris named to Packers Hall of Fame

Two players who spent four years as teammates in the Packers’ secondary have been named to the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame.

The Packers announced today that cornerbacks Al Harris and Charles Woodson are the two members of the Hall of Fame’s 2020 class.

Harris signed with the Packers in 2003 and played for them through 2009. His time in Green Bay is best remembered for his overtime interception return for the game-winning touchdown in a playoff game against the Seahawks in January of 2004.

Woodson signed with the Packers in 2006 and played with them through 2012. He led the NFL in interceptions in both 2009 and 2011, and in 2009 he was named the Defensive Player of the Year.

Harris and Woodson will be formally inducted into the Hall of Fame on April 18, 2020.