Charles withdraws from Northern Ireland squad

Bolton Wanderers striker Dion Charles has withdrawn from the Northern Ireland squad after sustaining a knee injury.

The 28-year old suffered a reoccurrence of an injury which ruled him out of 12 games during Bolton's League One season.

He will miss the friendly double-header against Spain on 8 June in Mallorca and Andorra on 11 June in Murcia.

Charles managed 20 goals for Bolton this season and has three goals in his 22 Northern Ireland caps.

His withdrawal leaves Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill with a 25-strong panel for Saturday's game against Euro 2024-bound Spain.

Other forward options in the squad include Josh Magennis, Callum Marshall, Dale Taylor and Jamie Reid.

Having trained in Murcia, the squad fly to Mallorca on Thursday evening and will train at Estadi Mallorca Son Moix on Friday ahead of facing Spain on Saturday.