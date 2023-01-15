Charles White USC Classics: 1978 win in Birmingham vs Bear Bryant and Alabama

We are remembering Charles White at Trojans Wire, days after the legendary USC running back died at age 64 from cancer. White was a Rose Bowl star, but he also left a big imprint on college football and a nation of football fans in a number of regular-season games. One was the 1978 USC victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide at Legion Field in Birmingham.

Alabama and coach Bear Bryant beat USC in Los Angeles in 1977. USC wanted to strike back and even the score in 1978. You might recall that USC won in Birmingham in 1970. Alabama came back in 1971 and won in the Coliseum. USC needed to split the 1977-1978 home-and-home series.

Charles White made sure it happened.

The USC defense was superb against Alabama on that hot, sunny afternoon in the South, and White ran for 199 yards in a typically imposing, physical performance. He was a man among boys on a day when the Men of Troy shoved around the Tide.

USC and Alabama split the 1978 national title in the polls, but everyone saw who the better team was when the two schools met head-to-head. We also saw who the best player on the field was when USC and Alabama battled on a September Saturday.

List

A Trojan tribute to Charles White: 1958-2023

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire