Charles Schwab payout: Burns over $6 million, Scheffler over $11 million this season
Sam Burns overcame a seven-shot deficit to win the Charles Schwab Challenge in a playoff over good friend and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler. It was another big payday for Burns, who collected his third win of the season and crossed the $6-million mark. It was also another nice check for Scheffler, who has now earned $11,215,187 this season, thanks to four wins and a pair of runner-up finishes.
Here's the entire purse and FedExCup breakdown for Burns and the rest of the players who made the cut this week:
Finish
Player
FedEx
Earnings ($)
1
Sam Burns
500.00
1,512,000.00
2
Scottie Scheffler
300.00
915,600.00
3
Brendon Todd
190.00
579,600.00
T4
Tony Finau
115.00
353,500.00
T4
Davis Riley
115.00
353,500.00
T4
Scott Stallings
115.00
353,500.00
T7
Cam Davis
80.00
246,540.00
T7
Kevin Na
80.00
246,540.00
T7
Mito Pereira
80.00
246,540.00
T7
Patrick Reed
80.00
246,540.00
T7
Jordan Spieth
80.00
246,540.00
T12
John Huh
60.66
178,500.00
T12
Matt Jones
60.66
178,500.00
T12
Pat Perez
60.66
178,500.00
T15
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
50.00
132,300.00
T15
Tyler Duncan
50.00
132,300.00
T15
Sungjae Im
50.00
132,300.00
T15
Chris Kirk
50.00
132,300.00
T15
Russell Knox
50.00
132,300.00
T15
Andrew Putnam
50.00
132,300.00
T21
Beau Hossler
42.00
98,700.00
T21
Viktor Hovland
42.00
98,700.00
T23
Daniel Berger
36.37
77,700.00
T23
Max Homa
36.37
77,700.00
T23
Zach Johnson
36.37
77,700.00
T23
Danny Lee
36.37
77,700.00
T27
Talor Gooch
27.25
56,332.50
T27
Bill Haas
27.25
56,332.50
T27
Denny McCarthy
27.25
56,332.50
T27
Chad Ramey
27.25
56,332.50
T27
Chez Reavie
27.25
56,332.50
T27
Webb Simpson
27.25
56,332.50
T27
Alex Smalley
27.25
56,332.50
T27
Harold Varner III
27.25
56,332.50
T35
Tommy Fleetwood
19.00
41,832.00
T35
Dylan Frittelli
19.00
41,832.00
T35
Lee Hodges
19.00
41,832.00
T35
Adam Long
19.00
41,832.00
T35
Patrick Rodgers
19.00
41,832.00
T40
Luke Donald
12.68
30,660.00
T40
Lucas Glover
12.68
30,660.00
T40
Kurt Kitayama
12.68
30,660.00
T40
Collin Morikawa
12.68
30,660.00
T40
Ryan Palmer
12.68
30,660.00
T40
Ian Poulter
12.68
30,660.00
T40
Adam Svensson
12.68
30,660.00
T40
Michael Thompson
12.68
30,660.00
T48
Lucas Herbert
8.75
22,092.00
T48
David Lipsky
8.75
22,092.00
T48
Sebastián Muñoz
8.75
22,092.00
T48
Nick Taylor
8.75
22,092.00
T52
Mark Hubbard
6.56
20,008.80
T52
Max McGreevy
6.56
20,008.80
T52
C.T. Pan
6.56
20,008.80
T52
Rory Sabbatini
6.56
20,008.80
T52
Martin Trainer
6.56
20,008.80
T57
Rickie Fowler
5.10
18,984.00
T57
Troy Merritt
5.10
18,984.00
T57
Matthew NeSmith
5.10
18,984.00
T57
Matthias Schwab
5.10
18,984.00
T57
Brandt Snedeker
5.10
18,984.00
T57
Sahith Theegala
5.10
18,984.00
T63
Joel Dahmen
4.20
18,228.00
T63
Emiliano Grillo
4.20
18,228.00
T63
Austin Smotherman
4.20
18,228.00
66
Charley Hoffman
3.80
17,892.00
67
Jason Kokrak
3.60
17,724.00
68
Aaron Rai
3.40
17,556.00
69
Harry Higgs
3.20
17,388.00