Charles Schwab payout: Burns over $6 million, Scheffler over $11 million this season

Sam Burns overcame a seven-shot deficit to win the Charles Schwab Challenge in a playoff over good friend and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler. It was another big payday for Burns, who collected his third win of the season and crossed the $6-million mark. It was also another nice check for Scheffler, who has now earned $11,215,187 this season, thanks to four wins and a pair of runner-up finishes.

Here's the entire purse and FedExCup breakdown for Burns and the rest of the players who made the cut this week:

Finish

Player

FedEx

Earnings ($)

1

Sam Burns

500.00

1,512,000.00

2

Scottie Scheffler

300.00

915,600.00

3

Brendon Todd

190.00

579,600.00

T4

Tony Finau

115.00

353,500.00

T4

Davis Riley

115.00

353,500.00

T4

Scott Stallings

115.00

353,500.00

T7

Cam Davis

80.00

246,540.00

T7

Kevin Na

80.00

246,540.00

T7

Mito Pereira

80.00

246,540.00

T7

Patrick Reed

80.00

246,540.00

T7

Jordan Spieth

80.00

246,540.00

T12

John Huh

60.66

178,500.00

T12

Matt Jones

60.66

178,500.00

T12

Pat Perez

60.66

178,500.00

T15

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

50.00

132,300.00

T15

Tyler Duncan

50.00

132,300.00

T15

Sungjae Im

50.00

132,300.00

T15

Chris Kirk

50.00

132,300.00

T15

Russell Knox

50.00

132,300.00

T15

Andrew Putnam

50.00

132,300.00

T21

Beau Hossler

42.00

98,700.00

T21

Viktor Hovland

42.00

98,700.00

T23

Daniel Berger

36.37

77,700.00

T23

Max Homa

36.37

77,700.00

T23

Zach Johnson

36.37

77,700.00

T23

Danny Lee

36.37

77,700.00

T27

Talor Gooch

27.25

56,332.50

T27

Bill Haas

27.25

56,332.50

T27

Denny McCarthy

27.25

56,332.50

T27

Chad Ramey

27.25

56,332.50

T27

Chez Reavie

27.25

56,332.50

T27

Webb Simpson

27.25

56,332.50

T27

Alex Smalley

27.25

56,332.50

T27

Harold Varner III

27.25

56,332.50

T35

Tommy Fleetwood

19.00

41,832.00

T35

Dylan Frittelli

19.00

41,832.00

T35

Lee Hodges

19.00

41,832.00

T35

Adam Long

19.00

41,832.00

T35

Patrick Rodgers

19.00

41,832.00

T40

Luke Donald

12.68

30,660.00

T40

Lucas Glover

12.68

30,660.00

T40

Kurt Kitayama

12.68

30,660.00

T40

Collin Morikawa

12.68

30,660.00

T40

Ryan Palmer

12.68

30,660.00

T40

Ian Poulter

12.68

30,660.00

T40

Adam Svensson

12.68

30,660.00

T40

Michael Thompson

12.68

30,660.00

T48

Lucas Herbert

8.75

22,092.00

T48

David Lipsky

8.75

22,092.00

T48

Sebastián Muñoz

8.75

22,092.00

T48

Nick Taylor

8.75

22,092.00

T52

Mark Hubbard

6.56

20,008.80

T52

Max McGreevy

6.56

20,008.80

T52

C.T. Pan

6.56

20,008.80

T52

Rory Sabbatini

6.56

20,008.80

T52

Martin Trainer

6.56

20,008.80

T57

Rickie Fowler

5.10

18,984.00

T57

Troy Merritt

5.10

18,984.00

T57

Matthew NeSmith

5.10

18,984.00

T57

Matthias Schwab

5.10

18,984.00

T57

Brandt Snedeker

5.10

18,984.00

T57

Sahith Theegala

5.10

18,984.00

T63

Joel Dahmen

4.20

18,228.00

T63

Emiliano Grillo

4.20

18,228.00

T63

Austin Smotherman

4.20

18,228.00

66

Charley Hoffman

3.80

17,892.00

67

Jason Kokrak

3.60

17,724.00

68

Aaron Rai

3.40

17,556.00

69

Harry Higgs

3.20

17,388.00

