Charles Schwab payout: Burns over $6 million, Scheffler over $11 million this season

Sam Burns overcame a seven-shot deficit to win the Charles Schwab Challenge in a playoff over good friend and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler. It was another big payday for Burns, who collected his third win of the season and crossed the $6-million mark. It was also another nice check for Scheffler, who has now earned $11,215,187 this season, thanks to four wins and a pair of runner-up finishes.

Here's the entire purse and FedExCup breakdown for Burns and the rest of the players who made the cut this week: