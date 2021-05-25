Charles Schwab Challenge tee times, TV info for Thursday’s first round

The PGA Tour makes another swing through Texas now that the PGA Championship is in the rearview mirror and the U.S. Open is on the horizon for June.

The stakes are a little different this year, as the Charles Schwab at Colonial Country Club in Ft Worth, Texas, a long-running Tour venue, represents a continuation of the season rather than a fresh start. Last year’s tournament featured a major-caliber field as it was the first event upon the Tour’s mid-June restart after a weeks-long stoppage because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ready to watch some golf this weekend? Everything you need to know for the first round is below. All times are Eastern.

Tee times

1st tee

Tee time Players 8:10 a.m. Lucas Glover, Anirban Lahiri 8:21 a.m. Adam Hadwin, Camilo Villegas, Scottie Scheffler 8:32 a.m. J.J. Henry, Patrick Rodgers, Henrik Norlander 8:43 a.m. C.T. Pan, Austin Cook, Jason Dufner 8:54 a.m. Matt Jones, Corey Conners, Patton Kizzire 9:05 a.m. Scott Piercy, Ian Poulter, D.A. Points 9:15 a.m. Sungjae Im, Brendon Todd, Pat Perez 9:27 a.m. Richy Werenski, Sung Kang, Keith Mitchell 9:38 a.m. Kyle Stanley, Lee Westwood, Harry Higgs 9:49 a.m. Cameron Tringale, Luke List, Chase Seiffert 10:00 a.m. Emiliano Grillo, Vincent Whaley, Erik Compton 1:00 p.m. James Hahn, Matt Wallace, Adam Schenk 1:11 p.m. Scott Stallings, Tom Lewis, Will Gordon 1:22 p.m. Jhonattan Vegas, Danny Lee, Denny McCarthy 1:33 p.m. Cameron Champ, Gary Woodland, Adam Long 1:44 p.m. Jason Kokrak, Henrik Stenson, Tony Finau 1:55 p.m. Sergio Garcia, Ryan Palmer, Kevin Kisner 2:06 p.m. Billy Horschel, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa 2:17 p.m. Andrew Landry, Nate Lashley, Jimmy Walker 2:28 p.m. Byeong Hun An, Sam Ryder, Wyndham Clark 2:39 p.m. Joseph Bramlett, Kramer Hickok, Sahith Theegala



10th tee

Tee time Players 8:10 a.m. Harold Varner III, Robby Shelton 8:21 a.m. Brian Stuard, Peter Uihlein, Tyler McCumber 8:32 a.m. Chris Kirk, Brandon Hagy, Xinjun Zhang 8:43 a.m. Si Woo Kim, Dylan Frittelli, Kevin Streelman 8:54 a.m. Branden Grace, Kevin Na, Brian Gay 9:05 a.m. Patrick Reed, Joaquin Niemann, Justin Rose 9:15 a.m. Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth, Daniel Berger 9:27 a.m. Joel Dahmen, Nick Taylor, Zach Johnson 9:38 a.m. Peter Malnati, Cam Davis, Will Zalatoris 9:49 a.m. Tom Hoge, Sepp Straka, Michael Gligic 1:00 p.m. Talor Gooch, Maverick McNealy, Doug Ghim 1:11 p.m. Brian Harman, Mark Hubbard, Doc Redman 1:22 p.m. Rory Sabbatini, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Matthew NeSmith 1:33 p.m. Robert Streb, Matt Kuchar, Brice Garnett 1:44 p.m. Sebastian Munoz, Andrew Putnam, Abraham Ancer 1:55 p.m. Carlos Ortiz, Graeme McDowell, Russell Knox 2:06 p.m. Hudson Swafford, Brandt Snedeker, Troy Merritt 2:17 p.m. Michael Thompson, J.T. Poston, Mackenzie Hughes 2:28 p.m. Charley Hoffman, Scott Brown, Cameron Percy 2:39 p.m. Keith Clearwater, Michael Visacki, John Augenstein

TV, streaming, radio information

Thursday May 27

TV

Golf Channel (Watch for free on fuboTV): 4-7 p.m.

STREAMING

PGA Tour Live: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

RADIO

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 1-7 p.m.

Friday May 28

TV

Golf Channel (Watch for free on fuboTV): 4-7 p.m.

STREAMING

PGA Tour Live: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

RADIO

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 1-7 p.m.

Saturday May 29

TV

Golf Channel (Watch for free on fuboTV): 2-5:30 p.m.

CBS: 5:30-7 p.m.

STREAMING

PGA Tour Live: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

RADIO

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 2-7 p.m.

Sunday May 30

TV

Golf Channel (Watch for free on fuboTV): 1-2 p.m.

CBS: 2-6:30 p.m.

STREAMING

PGA Tour Live: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

RADIO

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 1-6:30 p.m.

