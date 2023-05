Charles Schwab Challenge payout: What Emiliano Grillo and Co. earned at Colonial

Emiliano Grillo won his second career PGA Tour event, and his first since 2015, at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Grillo defeated Adam Schenk in a playoff to earn more than $1.5 million and 500 FedExCup points, moving to 18th in the FEC standings.

Here are the full purse and FedExCup breakdowns for those who made the cut at Colonial Country Club.