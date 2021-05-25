Charles Schwab Challenge odds: Where is Phil Mickelson after PGA win?

PGA champion Phil Mickelson is in the field for this week's Charles Schwab Challenge, an event he's twice won (2000, '08).

He's not the betting favorite, which isn't unexpected since he was originally a 300-1 longshot at Kiawah Island. Favored status goes to Texas native Jordan Spieth, who tied for 30th at the PGA in his quest to complete the career Grand Slam and won this tournament in 2016. Spieth is listed at +1000, according to PointsBet Sportsbook.

Here is a look at the notable odds to win this week at Colonial Country Club in Ft. Worth, Texas:

+1000: Jordan Spieth

+1200: Justin Thomas

+1400: Collin Morikawa

+2000: Abraham Ancer

+2200: Corey Conners, Daniel Berger, Patrick Reed, Tony Finau

+2500: Joaquin Niemann, Scottie Scheffler, Will Zalatoris

+3000: Sungjae Im, Justin Rose

+3300: Brian Harman

+4000: Charley Hoffman, Gary Woodland

+5000: Billy Horschel, Chris Kirk, Emiliano Grillo, Jason Kokrak

For full and updated odds, click here.