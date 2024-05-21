Charles Schwab Challenge 2024 Thursday tee times, PGA Tour pairings and how to watch

After the year’s second men’s major championship at Valhalla Golf Club, the PGA Tour is back in Texas for the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler highlights a loaded field that includes Lone Star State legend Jordan Spieth, Max Homa, Collin Morikawa, Tony Finau, Sungjae Im and Brian Harman, among others.

Colonial Country Club is a par-70 track measuring 7,289 yards.

The purse at the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge is $9.1 million with $1.638 million going to the winner. The champion will also receive 500 FedEx Cup points.

From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s everything you need to know for the first round of the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge. All times listed are ET.

Thursday tee times

1st tee

Tee time Players 8 a.m. Kevin Tway, Rory Sabbatini, Robby Shelton 8:11 a.m. Martin Laird, Justin Suh, Carson Young 8:22 a.m. Beau Hossler, Aaron Rai, Brandon Wu 8:33 a.m. Davis Riley, Nick Hardy, J.J. Spaun 8:44 a.m. Kevin Kisner, Webb Simpson, Zach Johnson 8:55 a.m. Camilo Villegas, Luke List, Brendon Todd 9:06 a.m. Vincent Norrman, Chez Reavie, Harris English 9:17 a.m. Keith Mitchell, Denny McCarthy, Hayden Buckley 9:28 a.m. Jimmy Walker, Min Woo Lee, Andrew Novak 9:39 a.m. Rafael Campos, Alejandro Tosti, Jimmy Stanger 9:50 a.m. Victor Perez, Ben Silverman, Michael Block 12:50 p.m. Ben Martin, Mark Hubbard, Doug Ghim 1:01 p.m. Joel Dahmen, Kevin Streelman, Matti Schmid 1;12 p.m. Alex Smalley, Nicolai Hojgaard, Carl Yuan 1:23 p.m. Chad Ramey, Daniel Berger, Gary Woodland 1:34 p.m. Chris Kirk, Emiliano Grillo, Jordan Spieth 1:45 p.m. Scottie Scheffler, Billy Horschel, Keegan Bradley 1:56 p.m. Chris Gotterup, Tom Kim, Tom Hoge 2:07 p.m. Ryan Palmer, Charley Hoffman, Greyson Sigg 2:18 p.m. Maverick McNealy, Eric Cole, Ben Taylor 2:29 p.m. Robert MacIntyre, Ben Kohles, Jorge Campillo 2:40 p.m. Ryan Fox, Austin Smotherman, Erik Barnes

10th tee

Tee time Players 8 a.m. Garrick Higgo, Sam Ryder, S.H. Kim 8:11 a.m. Tyler Duncan, Wesley Bryan, Sam Stevens 8:22 a.m. Cam Davis, Thomas Detry, Davis Thompson 8:33 a.m. Rickie Fowler, Taylor Moore, J.T. Poston 8:44 a.m. Brian Harman, Justin Rose, Si Woo Kim 8:55 a.m. Tony Finau, Max Homa, Adam Scott 9:06 a.m. Austin Eckroat, Collin Morikawa, Sepp Straka 9:17 a.m. Justin Lower, Dylan Wu, Harry Hall 9:28 a.m. Troy Merritt, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, David Lipsky 9:39 a.m. Pierceson Coody, Mac Meissner, Hayden Springer 9:50 a.m. Chan Kim, David Skinns, Parker Coody 12:50 p.m. Michael Kim, Ben Griffin, Callum Tarren 1:01 p.m. Martin Trainer, Andrew Putnam, Matt NeSmith 1;12 p.m. Nate Lashley, Chesson Hadley, Tyson Alexander 1:23 p.m. Akshay Bhatia, Lucas Glover, Matt Kuchar 1:34 p.m. Adam Svensson, K.H. Lee, Sungjae Im 1:45 p.m. Lee Hodges, Nico Echvarria, Brandt Snedker 1:56 p.m. Peter Malnati, Grayson Murray, Adam Schenk 2:07 p.m. Zac Blair, Joseph Bramlett, Kevin Yu 2:18 p.m. C.T. Pan, Ryan Moore, Patrick Rodgers 2:29 p.m. Ryo Hisatsune, Sami Valimaki, Max Greyserman 2:40 p.m. Paul Haley II, Chandler Phillips, Tom Whitney

How to watch, listen

ESPN+ is the exclusive home of PGA Tour Live. You can also watch the Wells Fargo Championship on Golf Channel free on Fubo. All times ET.

Thursday, May 23

Golf Channel/Peacock: 4-7 p.m.

Sirius XM: 1-7 p.m

ESPN+: 8:15 a.m.-7 p.m

Friday, May 24

Golf Channel/Peacock: 4-7 p.m.

Sirius XM: 1-7 p.m

ESPN+: 8:15 a.m.-7 p.m

Saturday, May 25

Golf Channel/Peacock: 1-3 p.m

CBS: 3-6 p.m.

Sirius XM: 1-6 p.m

ESPN+: 8 a.m.-6 p.m

Sunday, May 26

Golf Channel/Peacock: 1-3 p.m

CBS: 3-6 p.m.

Sirius XM: 1-6 p.m

ESPN+: 8 a.m.-6 p.m

