Charles Robinson's Conspiracy Corner: Who leaked the Chargers to London rumors?

On the latest Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast, Charles Robinson takes us inside what he believes to be a conspiracy involving Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones about the infamous rumors that the Los Angeles Chargers were exploring a move to London. Is there a kernel of truth to the story or was it a bold chess move by two of the league's top power-brokers in an attempt to fire a shot across the bough of Shahid Kah, owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars, another team often rumored as London-bound?

