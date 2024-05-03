Charles ‘Peanut' Tillman has hilarious reaction to Rome Odunze's favorite player growing up

Charles ‘Peanut' Tillman has hilarious reaction to Rome Odunze's favorite player growing up originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

If you don't already know, new Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze was a huge Bears fan growing up.

His first football jersey, as he recalled before the draft, was Brian Urlacher. His favorite player was return specialist and 2024 Hall of Fame class member Devin Hester.

Charles "Peanut" Tillman reacted hilariously on X when finding out Hester is the new Bears' favorite player.

Tillman, 43, played 12 seasons for the Bears from 2003-14. During his career, he racked up an All-Pro selection, two Pro Bowl nods and the 2013 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

Hester will join the Pro Football Hall of Fame this season as a member of the 2024 class alongside former Bears Steve "Mongo" McMichael and Julius Peppers.

