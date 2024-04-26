Charles ‘Peanut' Tillman to announce Bears' No. 75 third-round pick on Friday originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears have one pick to draft during Friday's action of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Between the second and third rounds on Friday, the Bears own the No. 75 pick in the draft --- a third-rounder. And to help make the selection, they will have a special guest announce the pick for them.

Who will announce the pick for them? None other than former Bears player Charles "Peanut" Tillman.

Here's the full list of guests who will announce picks during Friday's portion of the draft.

For Day 2, here are the NFL Legends and active players who will announce picks at the 2024 NFL Draft pic.twitter.com/sKxhdJlmPJ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 25, 2024

Tillman won't be the only Bear in the house. Two other former Bears will be announcing picks, but not for the Bears.

Spice Adams will announce a second- and third-round pick for the 49ers. Muhsin Muhammad will call a second- and third-rounder for the Carolina Panthers.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.