Charles Omenihu underwent successful knee surgery on Tuesday

Chiefs edge rusher Charles Omenihu is on the mend.

Per James Palmer of NFL Media, Omenihu underwent successful surgery to repair his torn ACL on Tuesday.

Omenihu, 26, suffered the injury during Kansas City's AFC Championship Game victory over Baltimore. He is under contract with the Chiefs through 2024.

After serving a six-game suspension to start the season, Omenihu was a key rotational player along Kansas City's defensive line. In 11 games with one start, he recorded 7.0 sacks, five tackles for loss, and 11 quarterback hits along with two forced fumbles and two passes defensed. He recorded a strip-sack in three postseason games.

A fifth-round pick in 2019, Omenihu has recorded 18.5 sacks, 16 tackles for loss, and 52 quarterback hits in 72 career games.

