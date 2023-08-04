Charles Omenihu suspended for six games

Chiefs defensive end Charles Omenihu has been suspended for six games for violating the league's personal conduct policy, the league announced on Friday afternoon.

Omenihu was arrested in January on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence. He was a member of the 49ers at the time.

As a free agent, Omenihu signed a two-year deal with the Chiefs in March.

A Texans fifth-round pick in 2019, Omenihu was traded to the 49ers midway through the 2021 season. Last year, he played 54 percent of San Francisco’s defensive snaps. He recorded 4.5 sacks, three tackles for loss, and 16 quarterback hits in the regular season. He added 2.0 sacks in three postseason games.

Omenihu is eligible to participate in the rest of Kansas City’s preseason practices and games before his suspension begins.