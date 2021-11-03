Charles Omenihu 'ready' to help 49ers after 'shock' of trade

Omenihu wants 49ers to know he's ready after 'shock' of trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

If the 49ers' trade for defensive lineman Charles Omenihu on Tuesday caught you off guard, you weren't the only one.

The former Houston Texans' pass rusher was fairly surprised himself.

"A little bit of shock, but I know it’s a business," Omenihu told Texans reporter Aaron Wilson on Tuesday afternoon. "It happens. I appreciate the city of Houston, I appreciate the organization for drafting me and all the guys in my time here. It’s a new opportunity and I'm ready."

Since being selected by Houston in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, Omenihu has spent his entire career up to this point with the Texans, tallying 41 total tackles, 24 quarterback hits and 7.0 sacks over the last two-plus seasons. But it sounds like he is looking forward to joining a team that figures to have a much better chance of making the playoffs than his previous stop.

"San Francisco, I’m ready," Omenihu told Wilson. "The 49ers are a historic organization. They know what it looks like to get it done and win. I’m ready for new beginnings and a new experience."

Omenihu figures to provide the 49ers with additional depth off the edge. He'll get his first chance to contribute to his new team when San Francisco hosts the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium on Sunday.

