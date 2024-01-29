Charles Omenihu on his knee: I'll be ready to play

Chiefs defensive end Charles Omenihu injured his knee in the second quarter of Sunday's game and did not return.

He will undergo an MRI on Monday, but James Palmer of NFL Media reports that the Chiefs are optimistic about Omenihu's chances of playing in the Super Bowl.

Omenihu said postgame he will be "ready" to play.

"I know I'm not done. I’m playing. I'm straight," Omenihu said, via video from Aaron Ladd of KSHB41. "Do I look like somebody who's not going to play in the Super Bowl? No, I don't. I'm good. Come on, bro."

Omenihu had a sack and a forced fumble of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. George Karlaftis recovered for the Chiefs, but they did not score despite getting the ball at the Baltimore 33.