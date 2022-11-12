Charles Omenihu, Drake Jackson can shine with Samson Ebukam likely out

Omenihu, Jackson get chance to shine with Ebukam likely out originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA -- Defensive lineman Charles Omenihu is in line for his second start as a member of the 49ers.

And rookie edge rusher Drake Jackson could get more playing time, too, as the 49ers likely are to play Sunday night without starting defensive end Samson Ebukam.

Ebukam’s streak of playing in all 98 regular-season and playoff games in his six-year career is expected to come to an end.

“I play a fairly good amount in the first place, so it’s just more opportunity to get after the quarterback, to play the run, to show that I’m a starting defensive lineman in this league,” Omenihu said following practice on Friday.

Omenihu has played in 20 games with the 49ers since arriving to the team in the middle of last season in a trade from the Houston Texans. He started the 49ers’ Week 6 game against the Atlanta Falcons when Nick Bosa was out with a groin injury.

Now, Omenihu likely is to fill on for Ebukam, who is listed as doubtful with a quadriceps strain. Ebukam, who ranks second on the team with 3.5 sacks, also has been bothered by an Achilles condition.

Omenihu and Jackson have three sacks apiece this season. Both should see an increase in playing time against the Los Angeles Chargers.

“I can’t wait. It’s going to be a fun week, more opportunities to go make plays for my team,” Jackson said. “I’m really excited for that.”

It is not an easy assignment for the 49ers’ defensive line against quarterback Justin Herbert. The Chargers have given up the fewest number of sacks (10) in the NFL this season.

“But they also haven’t played us,” Omenihu said, “so you take that with a grain of salt.”

The 49ers rank tied for sixth in the NFL with 26 sacks, led by Bosa’s 8.5.

Los Angeles ruled out wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams due to injuries. Running back Austin Ekeler likely is to continue to be their top target in the passing game. Ekeler is tied for third in the NFL with 60 receptions.

The Chargers have relied more on the short-passing game since Herbert sustained fractured rib cartilage in Week 2.

“If your running back is leading in receptions, that means they’re throwing it quick with short passes, short routes,” Omenihu said. “They good job of getting the ball out of (Herbert’s) hands and not letting him get hit.

"He has a well-known injury going on right now, so having him hold the ball too long would not be wise for them.”

