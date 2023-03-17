Charles Omenihu believes Chiefs are a ‘first class organization’

Newly acquired pass rusher Charles Omenihu is set to make a massive impact on the Kansas City Chiefs defense in 2023 and spoke to reporters for the first time after signing his new contract on Thursday.

Omenihu has faced off against the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium as a member of the Houston Texans. He also played against the team as a member of the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium this past season. Asked for his impression of the team from playing against them, Omenihu made it clear that his experiences with Kansas City have been favorable.

“Yeah, [it is a] first-class organization,” He explained. “A team that’s about winning, executes at a high clip, well coached, very good players, so all positives. And then I know guys that play here and that I’ve played with before in college and in the league and it’s the same thing. Just high class, execution at the highest level, a player-led team, an organization that makes the players feel welcomed and players can be themselves and that’s all, as a player, that you can ask for.”

So much for the NFLPA report card.

Even though he has only spent a couple of days with the team, it seems that Omenihu is already getting comfortable in his new home with the defending Super Bowl champions. If he can put together a career year with the Chiefs in 2023, he may be able to help the team secure their third Super Bowl ring of the Patrick Mahomes era, and the first of his young career.

