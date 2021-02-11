Charles Oliveira shuts down Nate Diaz’s fight request: ‘No interest, homie’

Charles Oliveira is giving Nate Diaz the old cold shoulder.

Diaz (20-12 MMA, 15-10 UFC) broke his silence this week when he revealed he’s interested in fighting in the coming months, with Oliveira (30-8 MMA, 18-8 UFC) or Dustin Poirier as his most highly desired opponents.

Moreover, Diaz pushed for the potential matchups to take place at either welterweight or a 165-pound catchweight, but brushed off the lightweight division – where Oliveira has an eight-fight winning streak – as a “dead” weight class.

Nevertheless, Diaz’s request to share the octagon with “Do Bronx” has been swiftly denied. The Brazilian sub-tweeted Diaz with a clear message on Thursday: He’s not interested (via Twitter):

Status: No interest, homie. 👍 Goal: Lightweight belt — Charles Oliveira (@CharlesDoBronxs) February 11, 2021

The second half of Oliveira’s tweet made it evident what he is focused on: Capturing the UFC’s 155-pound title.

It appears reigning champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is on the cusp of relinquishing the strap, which would mean two new names would have to fight to crown the next champion. There are multiple possible combinations in play – including a Poirier vs. Conor McGregor trilogy – it seems, but clearly Oliveira is standing by to see if he’ll get the call.