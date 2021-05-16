Charles Oliveira fires back at Conor McGregor | UFC 262 video

MMAWeekly.com Staff
Charles Oliveira UFC 262 video post-fight
Charles Oliveira won the UFC lightweight championship on Saturday night in Houston. Shortly after his victory, Conor McGregor congratulated Oliveira, but included a thinly veiled dig at the new champion.

That may have ruffled Oliveira's feathers just a bit, as he had some sharp words for the former two-division champion and current king of the Forbes list of highest paid athletes.

Charles Oliveira UFC 262 post-fight video

UFC 262 results: Charles Oliveira knocks out Michael Chandler in lightweight title victory

