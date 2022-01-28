Charles Oakley: Scottie Pippen-Michael Jordan relationship is over

There seems to be no love lost between Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen. The former Bulls teammates, who won six rings together as part of the ’90s dynasty squad, won’t ever speak again, according to Knicks legend Charles Oakley. “No, I think it’s over,” Oakley said about Jordan and Pippen’s relationship during a recent appearance on “The Bill Simmons Podcast.” “It wasn’t great from the get-go.”

Source: Jenna Lemoncelli @ New York Post

During Simmons’ podcast, Oakley continued: “[Jordan] always praised Scottie, always praised Scottie. He never talked down about him, but I don’t know what happened since ‘The Last Dance.’ It seems like things just — he probably said, ‘OK, Scottie said this stuff about me. OK, I’m not gonna say nothing.’ He’s not gonna say nothing back in the press, none of that, try to go back to Scottie. He’s just gonna keep doing what he’s doing — play golf, fish, relax and smoke cigars.” -via New York Post / January 28, 2022

“I think they [covered] Dennis Rodman more than Scottie — and Steve Kerr in ‘The Last Dance,’” Oakley said, naming two critical members of Chicago’s second three-peat team. “But my thing to that is, Kerr did way more off the court than Scottie. Dennis probably has, too. But on that court, Scottie did a lot more than both of them, but Scottie felt like he was left out of there. And he felt like Jordan wouldn’t have six rings if it wasn’t for him.” -via New York Post / January 28, 2022

Retired ex-Bull Stacey King appeared this week on ESPN’s “The Lowe Post.” King, who is now a commentator for the Bulls, criticized Jordan for the portrayal of Pippen in “The Last Dance.” “I thought that the documentary was really good for the fans,” said King. “It gave people, in a down time with COVID, something to be happy about … It opened up a new set of fans for the Bulls teams back then. More people recognized that Michael was as good as their parents said he was. [But] I thought it was a little bit sensationalized. I didn’t like the way Scottie was portrayed in certain things. In that documentary, a lot of things Scottie did didn’t really pertain to that second three-peat. You know, the 1.8 seconds was when MJ was retired. In my opinion, that really didn’t need to be brought into ‘The Last Dance.’ It had nothing to do with that.” -via Larry Brown Sports / January 8, 2022