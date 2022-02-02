Charles Oakley: LeBron James will leave again

According to Oakley, one of the most important things that remain on LeBron’s checklist before he hangs it up would be to win another championship. Oakley isn’t completely confident that James will be able to achieve this with the Lakers and this is exactly why the 58-year-old believes that LeBron is going to part ways with the team sooner rather than later: “You know LeBron, his legacy right now is he definitely wants to win a championship before he retires,” Oaklay claimed on SiriusXM NBA Radio. “He might leave LA to get it. I don’t know if it will be Cleveland, could be somewhere else. He left twice. He’ll leave again.”

LeBron James after James Dolan wouldn’t shake Charles Oakley’s hand: ‘That’s why I’m never going to New York’

#Lakers officially list LeBron James (left knee soreness/effusion) as doubtful for tomorrow night’s game against the #Blazers. Anthony Davis (right wrist soreness) is probable. – 5:41 PM

Vogel adds it’s “likely” that Malik Monk continues to start for the Lakers while LeBron is out because of his scoring punch. – 4:15 PM

More Vogel on LeBron, who’s dealing with the swelling in his knee: “The number one goal is that he’s healthy for the long haul.”

Vogel added: “We have to win games when he’s out.” – 4:14 PM

LeBron James did not practice today because of his sore knee and is listed as doubtful for tomorrow’s game vs. Portland, Lakers Coach Frank Vogel said.

“Still looking at trying to get swelling down,” Vogel said. – 4:12 PM

Frank Vogel on LeBron: “Still working on trying to get the swelling down. He’s listed as doubtful tomorrow.” – 4:11 PM

LeBron James did not participate in today’s practice and was not at the Lakers’ facility as he continues his left knee treatment, according to the team. – 3:32 PM

Lakers say that LeBron James (left knee swelling) didn’t practice at the facility today as he focuses on his treatment. – 3:27 PM

LeBron James did not participate in practice today, according to the Lakers, and underwent treatment on his left knee away from the practice facility. – 3:26 PM

My initial thoughts on the latest LeBron James injury update from @Shams Charania, including, “Damn, how grateful are the Lakers for the play-in?” theathletic.com/news/lakers-le… – 1:07 PM

Charles Oakley and the Empire State Building are nearly as intimidating as Oak and Patrick Ewing. “The Last Enforcer” is out today. pic.twitter.com/FAZjcGwTgH – 12:44 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Lakers star LeBron James is expected to miss Wednesday’s game vs. Portland, and could be out a few more games due to irritation in left knee, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Sides want to be cautious and allow James to return once irritation subsides. – 11:42 AM

Charles Oakley reveals origin of James Dolan beef. His story involves LeBron James, Rich Paul and Worldwide Wes nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 9:54 AM

In new book, Charles Oakley reveals origin of James Dolan beef and its LeBron fallout nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 9:10 AM

Former NBA All-Star Charles Oakley recently offered his thoughts on what the future may hold for Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James. Oakley’s take is a harsh one for Lakers fans. He thinks James wants to win another title before he retires and may leave the Lakers to do it. -via Lakers Daily / February 1, 2022

SiriusXM NBA Radio: “He left twice… he’ll leave again.” @CharlesOakley34 tells @TheFrankIsola & @Scalabrine his thoughts on LeBron’s future -via Twitter @SiriusXMNBA / February 1, 2022