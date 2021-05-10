Charles Leno visiting with Washington Football Team

The Bears’ decision to draft Oklahoma State offensive tackle Teven Jenkins in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft all but ended the tenure of left tackle Charles Leno Jr. in Chicago.

And while it’s true that Leno’s performance has dipped over the last few seasons, experienced and competent left tackles are hard to find. Which is why Leno won’t be waiting long for his next gig.

He’ll meet with the Washington Football Team on Monday, and usually when veterans make their rounds on the free-agent market after being released, their first suitor becomes their new employer.

Reminder: The Washington Football Team visits with former #Bears OT and FA Charles Leno today, a potential way to fill a big hole on the left side of the line. WFT drafted Samuel Cosmi in the second round, but Leno signing would allow him to sit and learn. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 10, 2021

Leno’s departure puts more pressure on Jenkins to live up to his first-round pre-draft hype, which is a dangerous proposition for a prospect who seems better suited to play right tackle, which is a position that’s now up for grabs in training camp.