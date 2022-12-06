Charles Leno Jr. nominated for Walter Payton Man of the Year Award

Charles Leno Jr. nominated for Man of the Year Award originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Washington Commanders nominated offensive tackle Charles Leno Jr. for the prestigious Walter Payton Man of the Year (WPMOY) Award during the 2022 season. Each of the 32 NFL teams nominates a player who has shown dedication to philanthropy and excellence within their community.

In his second season with Washington, Leno has made his presence felt on the field. He has not missed a single game since arriving in Landover and is a major reason why the Commanders have found so much success on the offensive line this season. Protecting Taylor Heinicke and Carson Wentz, along with making holes for Brian Robinson Jr. and Antonio Gibson is just what he does best week in and week out.

As impressive as he has been on the field, it can only be matched by the impact he has been making off the field as well. In 2019, Leno and his wife Jennifer started the organization, Beyond the Entertainer. The Leno’s vision is that “there is more to the entertainer than meets the eye.”

“We as athletes- we have this platform,” Leno said during the 60th Annual Welcome Home Luncheon. “People look at us, idolize us at times and look at us as larger-than-life figures, but at the end of the day we are human beings.”

NFL players have the ability at football's highest level to have their voices heard. Leno believes it is their responsibility to act and make a difference for the youth that look up to players, such as Leno.

Leno Jr.’s love for football is one thing but giving back and paying it forward is a whole different side to what defines him.

The winner of the WPMOY Award will be announced during the 2023 NFL Honors ahead of Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale Arizona.

The winner of the award will receive $250,000 to the charity of their choice, along with the honor of wearing the prestigious patch on their jersey. Simply being nominated for the award is an achievement on its own. The other 31 nominees for the award will receive a consolation prize of up to $40,000 donated to the charity of their choosing.

Here is a list of the 32 nominees for this year’s award:

