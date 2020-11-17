Charles Leno was Bears’ lone bright spot on offense in Week 10 vs. Vikings

The Chicago Bears’ offense is like a gift that keeps on giving, assuming you’re a fan of receiving gifts that cause pain and agony.

It was no different in Week 10’s Monday night loss to the Minnesota Vikings, where QB Nick Foles was as ineffective as ever under the play-calling of offensive coordinator Bill Lazor.

Foles passed for just 106 yards and the Bears’ leading rusher was Cordarrelle Patterson, who managed only 30 yards on 12 carries.

Pro Football Focus’ grades from Monday night tell an accurate tale of what Chicago’s offense mustered against the Vikings. Every player who played a relevant number of snaps scored a 68.7 or lower with one (shocking) exception: Charles Leno, Jr.

Leno enjoyed his best game of 2020, per PFF, with an 85.1 grade. It was the first time he scored above a 64.4 since Week 4.

Leno’s 80.4 pass-blocking grade was his best since Week 3, and his 85.2 run-blocking grade set a new watermark on the year.

Unfortunately, there wasn’t much else to be proud of from the Bears’ offense.

Cordarrelle Patterson struggled in his first opportunity as a featured running back (58.0 rushing grade) and Allen Robinson was surprisingly off his game, finishing with a 67.1 score.

Monday night was A-Rob’s third-lowest graded game of the year.

After beginning the season 5-1, the Bears are limping into their bye riding a four-game losing streak with no clear answers for the offense’s problems. They’ve changed quarterbacks. They’ve changed play-callers. They’ve made all the major moves a team can make in order to jumpstart a stalled attack.

Monday night was bad. And what makes it worse is that there doesn’t seem to be anything left that the Bears can do to turn things around.