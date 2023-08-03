Charles Kelly unbothered by Dan Lanning’s comments

From the drama between Sean Payton and Nathaniel Hackett to Dan Lanning’s recent shot at Colorado, both NFL and college head coaches have been rather vocal ahead of the 2023 season.

Lanning, who’s about to enter his second season as Oregon’s head coach, had this to say when asked about Colorado leaving the Pac-12 Conference: “Not a big reaction, I’m trying to remember what they won to affect this conference and I don’t remember. Do you remember them winning anything?”

Following the Buffs’ first official practice of fall camp on Wednesday, first-year defensive coordinator Charles Kelly spoke to the media and gave his own thoughts on Lanning’s comments (h/t Adam Munsterteiger of BuffStampede):

“It really doesn’t matter to me what he thinks,” Kelly said. “That has no impact on what we do. Our results will be about us. It will not be about what another coach says. It will not be about what somebody on the outside says.”

With Lanning being only the latest coach to attack Colorado in recent months, Kelly’s professional response suggests that his team can handle the seemingly relentless noise — both positive and negative —directed toward the Buffs.

