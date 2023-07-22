Charles Kelly praises Deion Sanders’ confidence-driven mindset

The entire college football landscape has been turned on its head since Deion Sanders agreed to become the next head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes.

Sanders hired an all-star assistant coaching staff and continues to add talent to his roster. But perhaps most importantly, Coach Prime has changed the mindset of the entire program.

Defensive coordinator Charles Kelly acknowledged this fact during Friday’s Pac-12 media day in Las Vegas. Kelly praised Sanders for not only passing along his football knowledge but for sharing lessons on life as well. It’s no secret that Sanders is a confidence-driven coach and it seems that this mindset is spreading quickly throughout his program.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s what Kelly said about Sanders at Pac-12 media day (h/t Adam Munsterteiger of BuffStampede):

CU DC Charles Kelly on Coach Prime: "He sets an example how to live & how to approach things. You can change the situation by how you think. That's one of the things that he does for our players & for our staff, everybody in the building. Hey, we can do this and it is a mindset." — Adam Munsterteiger (@adamcm777) July 21, 2023

More Football!

Pac-12 football: ESPN reveals five uncertainties ahead of the upcoming season

Recapping Pac-12 football media day from a Colorado perspective

Lincoln Riley gives Deion Sanders credit for reconstructing Colorado's roster

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire