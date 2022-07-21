Charles Johnson, Colorado Buffaloes standout and Pittsburgh Steelers first-round pick, dies at 50

Former NFL and Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Charles Johnson has died at 50.

Johnson's death was confirmed by the University of Colorado. The cause of Johnson's death is unknown.

After a standout collegiate career at Colorado, Johnson was a first-round draft pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

After being selected with the No. 17 overall pick in the 1994 draft, Johnson went on to play nine NFL seasons, playing five years with the Steelers, two with the Philadelphia Eagles, one with the New England Patriots and spending his final season of 2002 with the Buffalo Bills. Johnson was a member of the Steelers team that advanced to Super Bowl XXX and the Patriots team that won Super Bowl XXXVI.

Johnson had a career-best 1,008 yards receiving in 1996, and posted a career-high seven touchdown receptions twice - in 1998 with the Steelers and 2000 with the Eagles. He finished his NFL career with 4,606 yards and 24 touchdowns receiving.

At Colorado, Johnson posted 1,000-yard seasons in both his junior and senior years.

We offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of our former WR, and Buff great, Charles E. Johnson.



Rest in Peace, Charles. pic.twitter.com/K4jpS12tvT — Colorado Buffaloes Football (@CUBuffsFootball) July 20, 2022

"I was shocked and very distraught hearing the news about CJ. He was a great person, teammate, and had a infectious personality," Colorado head football coach Karl Dorrell said in a statement released on social media. "He wore the pride and tradition of the Buffaloes on his sleeve. One of the best competitors I’ve coached at the WR position. Rest In Peace CJ."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Charles Johnson, a first-round pick by the Steelers, dies at 50