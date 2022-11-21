The Lions already have ruled out cornerback Jeff Okudah for Thursday’s game against the Bills. The turnaround time isn’t long enough for Okudah to recover from a concussion.

They hope to have some of the players who didn’t play Sunday back for Thursday, but defensive lineman Charles Harris (groin), defensive lineman Josh Paschal (knee) and receiver Josh Reynolds (back) remained out of practice Monday.

The team did not practice, so its report is an estimation.

Offensive lineman Evan Brown (ankle) and center Frank Ragnow (foot) also were listed as non-participants.

Ragnow played every snap Sunday despite being questionable entering the game. Brown started at right guard but played only 14 snaps.

Receiver DJ Chark (ankle) was listed as limited. He played 11 snaps in his return.

Linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (elbow) and running back D'Andre Swift (ankle/shoulder) were full participants.

Charles Harris, Josh Paschal, Josh Reynolds remain out of practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk