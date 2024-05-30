Charles and Gray lift the Dream over the Mystics, who have dropped 7 straight to open the season

WASHINGTON (AP) — Allisha Gray scored 19 points, Tina Charles had 17 points and 15 rebounds, and the Atlanta Dream beat the winless Washington Mystics 73-67 on Wednesday night.

Washington (0-7) is off to its worst start since 2007, when it set a franchise record with eight straight losses. The Mystics head on the road for games against the New York Liberty and the undefeated Connecticut Sun.

Gray made a steal and fast-break layup to extend Atlanta’s lead to 63-58 midway through the fourth quarter.

Rhyne Howard took over the scoring for Atlanta down the stretch, scoring eight of her 11 points in the fourth quarter. Howard sank a one-footed jumper from the top of the key with 1:02 left in the fourth quarter and she added two free throws on the Dream's next possession for a nine-point lead.

Aerial Powers added 12 points and Cheyenne Parker-Tyus had 10 points and nine rebounds for Atlanta (3-2). Howard, averaging a team-high 21 points per game, was just 2 of 11 from the field.

Charles secured her double-double in the first half with 14 points and 13 rebounds. Gray also scored 14 points in the first half to help Atlanta build a 38-34 lead.

Ariel Atkins led Washington with 21 points. Shakira Austin had 12 points and nine rebounds and Stefanie Dolson scored 10.

