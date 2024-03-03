Charles Davis and Peter Schrager's Day 3 takeaways from 2024 NFL Scouting Combine
Join Yahoo Sports on the ground in Indianapolis as workouts continue at Lucas Oil Stadium.
The USC QB, who's the overwhelming favorite to go No. 1 overall, is opening the circle of trust on another key evaluation to a select few. Here's what it means for him, and perhaps the NFL Draft cycle.
The Missouri DE said the 21 reps he did during the bench press aren't an accurate reflection of what he can do.
This is one of the most important weeks in the NFL calendar, and Jorge Martin has identified 10 prospects who could have a big impact on fantasy football in 2024.
Here are the top cornerbacks who can help themselves with big workouts in Indianapolis and at their pro days.
Worthy weighed in at the combine at 165 pounds, which would make him one of the lightest players in the NFL. That limits the options that teams will have with him.
While he threw on Saturday, J.J. McCarthy didn’t run the 40-yard dash or participate in the broad or vertical jumps due to hamstring tightness.
Verstappen beat teammate Sergio Perez by over 22 seconds.
It appears the Cowboys are moving on from Smith after 13 seasons.
Luis Suarez hobbled through his first two months as an MLS player. His knee is falling apart. But he's still lethal enough to dominate MLS. That was clear in a 5-0 Inter Miami rout of Orlando City.
Oliveira seems due for a Performance of the Night bonus, too.
In Alek Manoah's first start of spring training, he hit three batters in less than two innings.
This is March. And that means buzzer beaters.
Relievers looked nervous for the 21-year-old, who was reportedly placed in a neck brace.
As one agent said this week: “Players are making better decisions when they only have something minimal, or nothing, to gain."
Guiherme Ceretta was seen in multiple photos on social media wearing an Inter Miami kit.
Yahoo Sports asked eight NFL scouts at the combine to rapid-fire name their favorite prospect at each position, and the answers only underscore how much debate there is this draft cycle.
Santana wore No. 41 throughout his career as a tribute to Victor Martinez.
Sanderson was hired by Michigan in 2009 by former men's head coach John Beilein.
The calendar has flipped to March and that means the Madness will be upon us soon. Saturday's slate of action is a worthy appetizer to the main course later this month.