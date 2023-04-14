Charles Davis goes cornerback for the Commanders in his latest mock draft

Charles Davis is one of the best NFL analysts in the business. Not only is Davis an outstanding game announcer, but he’s also terrific in the studio and evaluating future NFL talent.

The former star defensive back at the University of Tennessee had a brief NFL stint with the Dallas Cowboys before moving into the media world.

In studying for the 2023 NFL draft, Davis has released his second mock draft of the year. It has no surprises at the top, with Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud going No. 1 and No. 2.

Who does Davis project to the Washington Commanders at No. 16 overall?

That would be Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. Porter, a frequent pick for Washington in mock drafts, often as the third cornerback taken behind Devon Witherspoon and Christian Gonzalez.

Tough, physical, gritty — these are adjectives DC Jack Del Rio loves. Porter joins a defense that has the makings of a very good unit.

In Davis’ mock draft, he has Washington passing on Georgia offensive tackle Broderick Jones to take Porter. Would the Commanders pass on a potential future left tackle and choose to address cornerback in the second round? The good news for the Commanders is the depth in the first two rounds at cornerback and offensive line.

The most exciting aspect of his mock draft was at No. 22 with the Baltimore Ravens. Davis has Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker landing in Baltimore. On the one hand, it makes a ton of sense. However, what would that do to the already tenuous relationship with star quarterback Lamar Jackson?

It would certainly make for a fun and interesting first round.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire