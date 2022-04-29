Charles Cross thanks mom, brother after heartfelt 2022 draft letters
Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle Charles Cross reacts to 2022 draft letters from his mom and brother. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
The Packers and Chiefs need No. 1 receivers. The Packers and Chiefs each have a pair of first-round picks, after trading their No. 1 receivers away. Both are surely looking to tonight’s proceedings for an answer. The dance could get very interesting between these two franchises as the draft slides into the second 10 picks. [more]
Aaron Rodgers acknowledged Thursday that he decided to return to the Green Bay Packers believing he would still have All-Pro receiver Davante Adams as a teammate for the upcoming season. The Packers announced on March 15 that Rodgers had agreed to a contract extension. Adams was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders later that week, reuniting him with former Fresno State teammate Derek Carr.
The Packers made a trade with the Vikings to go get a receiver.
The first round of the NFL draft was every bit as chaotic as many expected, with nine trades shaking up the order. Who came out ahead of the pack?
Here's the latest 2022 NFL Draft buzz surrounding the New York Jets...
Titans head coach Mike Vrabel's reaction to the A.J. Brown trade said it all.
Do you like the player or players your team chose in the first round of the NFL draft?
Former Ravens wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. shared some harsh words for wide receiver Marquise Brown
Did Bill Belichick find another unexpected gem? Or was this one just a reach?
Which teams made the best value picks in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft, and which teams reached too far down the board?
The Bears have three picks on Day 2 of the NFL draft. Here's a look at who the latest mock drafts have them selecting in Rounds 2 and 3.
The NFL draft resumes Friday in Las Vegas with the second and third rounds. Stay with USA TODAY Sports for live news and analysis on each pick.
Last night, I argued that any team thinking about drafting a quarterback should instead trade for Baker Mayfield. Given the developments of the first round, I’ve got a more specific suggestion to make. The Panthers should go get Mayfield, before other teams join the hunt. With no second- or third-round picks, thanks to the ill-fated [more]
Stephen A. Smith fires back at Kyrie Irving, "one of the most delusional athletes in American history."
Liberty quarterback Malik Willis fell out of the first round of the 2022 NFL draft, but why?
Evan Neal went no. 7 overall to the New York Giants. Here's what ESPN draft analyst had to say about the former Alabama football star,
After a wild first round, check out this updated mock draft for Day 2 of the 2022 NFL draft
The first round of the 2022 NFL draft is in the books. Here is USA TODAY Sports' instant insight into all 32 selections.
Round 1 of the 2022 NFL draft was a whirlwind, with 26 of our top 27 prospects going off the board. But there's still a lot of talent available.
The Jets didn't offer the #49ers much for Deebo Samuel per reporting from @mattbarrows.