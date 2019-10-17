Charles' Conspiracy Corner: Why is Drew Brees rushing back from thumb surgery?

The New Orleans Saints are 4-0 with Teddy Bridgewater at the helm and Drew Brees on the sideline recovering from thumb surgery. Charles Robinson outlines to Terez Paylor why he feels Brees (and his Instagram) are telling the story of a desperate 40-year-old QB fighting off being forgotten in the town where he became a super star.

