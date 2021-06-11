Charles Clay worked out for Ravens

Charles Clay didn’t play any football in 2020, but it appears the veteran tight end hasn’t given up hope of continuing his playing career.

Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports that Clay recently worked out for the Ravens. Clay played for the Cardinals in 2019 and caught 18 passes for 237 yards and a touchdown for Arizona.

He was a Dolphins sixth-round pick in 2011 and spent the first four years of his career with the Dolphins. He spent the next four with the Bills and played under Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman in 2015 and 2016 when Roman held the same title in Buffalo.

Clay caught 108 passes over those seasons and has 357 catches over his entire career. If the Ravens think he has a few more left in him, Clay could go to camp with them this summer.

