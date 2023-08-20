Charles Campbell discusses kicking at Neyland Stadium

Redshirt senior kicker Charles Campbell transferred to Tennessee from Indiana in Dec. 2022.

2023 will be Campbell’s sixth and final collegiate season.

He met with media following the Vols’ 14th practice during fall training camp and discussed kicking at Neyland Stadium.

“I love kicking in Neyland,” Campbell said. “It’s a great place to kick, and it is super fun. You go in there and you get to look around at the big stadium, so it’s super fun and I like it.

“The uprights are the same distance at Neyland as they are on the practice field, so it’s about the same. I really enjoy it, and it’s been nice to get in there a few times and understand where the wind flows and how to play the ball in there. It’s been fun.”

Campbell appeared in 34 games at Indiana from 2019-22. He converted 39-of-51 field goal attempts. Campbell became the second Hoosier in program history to record three 50-yard field goals in one season.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire