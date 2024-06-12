Charles Breithaupt, executive director of the UIL, will retire after 2024-25 academic year

Charles Breithaupt, the executive director of the University Interscholastic League, will retire after the 2024-25 academic year, he announced Tuesday.

Breithaupt made the announcement at the UIL's legislative council meet. He just marked his 15th year as the UIL's executive director.

Breithaupt has spent his entire adult life as a coach and administrator of high school sports. A graduate of Buna High School, he coached football, baseball, track and field, basketball and cross country for 17 years before he joined the UIL in 1992. He served as associate director of the UIL and UIL athletic director before he was appointed executive director in 2009.

Breithaupt's portfolio includes a host of accolades. He was named coach of the year nine times and was the state's coach of the year by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches in 1991. He was inducted into the Texas High School Basketball Hall of Fame in 2013, the Southeast Texas Coaches Hall of Honor in 2001 and the Texas High School Coaches Hall of Honor in 2005.

Breithaupt became the seventh executive director in the 100-year history of the UIL when his predecessor, Bill Farney, retired in 2009.

"When you think of the 100-year tradition of the league, you want to continue that great tradition," Breithaupt said after he was named executive director. "There is always room for tweaking, areas where schools want us to change."

