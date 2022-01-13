Charles Bassey with a 2-pointer vs the Charlotte Hornets

SNY

In this episode of The Putback with Ian Begley, SNY’s NBA Insider and Chris Williamson are joined by Jonathan Macri from Knicks Film School and hoops trainer Shawn Farmer to talk all things Knicks, including their immediate reaction to the team’s move to trade for Cam Reddish. The guys break down the deal with the Atlanta Hawks, look at the recent hot streak for RJ Barrett, talk about balancing minutes for the wings, and sort through other trade chatter surrounding Zion Williamson, Jalen Brunson, and others. Watch more of The Putback: https://sny.tv/shows/the-putback-with-ian-begley About The Putback: The Putback stars SNY NBA Insider Ian Begley talking New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets with different guests each week, ranging from former basketball players and coaches to national writers to celebrity fans. Begley will also answer questions from Knicks fans on how to improve their beloved basketball franchise.