Charles Barkley's inappropriate answer on 'Family Feud' shocks teammates

The crew from Inside the NBA played against former MLB stars on Celebrity Family Feud. Even though the NBA crew was on the same team, they had no trouble giving each other a hard time for bad answers. And Charles Barkley definitely was on the receiving end of a lot of that grief.

Host Steve Harvey asked Barkley, "If a man's zipper breaks at church, what might he use to cover it up?" Fortunately, Barkley was the fourth person to be asked the question, so he was able to prepare an answer. His answer was "a child."

The answer was so shocking, that Ernie Johnson Jr. joined the MLB team momentarily. And Shaquille O'Neal said, "The man gonna get us locked up. Not a good answer. Put your hands behind your back. You're under arrest."

Barkley tried to defend his answer by saying, "I meant a baby!" But everyone agreed that "baby" is even worse than "child."

While everyone laughed at Barkley for his inappropriate response, it was "Sir Charles" who had the last laugh. When the answer "person" was revealed, Barkley was awarded the points. The NBA team went on to win the whole game.