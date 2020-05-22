Charles Barkley: I wouldn’t count ring if I won with Rockets

Charles Barkley has frequently derided modern players for forming super teams, lamenting a ringzzz culture.

Charles Barkley also demanded a trade and pushed his way to the Rockets to team up with Hall of Famers Hakeem Olajuwon and Clyde Drexler. After Drexler retired, Barkley took a pay cut so Houston could add another Hall of Famer, Scottie Pippen.

Barkley on “The Lowe Post” podcast:

I wouldn’t even have counted that as a championship. I’m not going to lie. Me and Karl Malone – if he had won a championship with the Lakers, that doesn’t count. That doesn’t count.

I have a hunch Barkley would be singing a different tune if the Rockets won a title. To be fair, we’ll never know.

But Barkley just has a way of crafting the facts to meet his agenda.

