Charles Barkley wants the NBA season to end so he can leave bubble: 'My life sucks right now'

Jimmy Kimmel Live! returned from hiatus on Monday, and the first guest on the revamped set was NBA legend Charles Barkley. Barkley is a commentator on Inside the NBA, so he has been forced to quarantine in the Orlando-based bubble with the cast since the return of the NBA in late July. And the hall of famer admitted he is more than ready to go home.

“It sucks, Jimmy,” Barkley told the host. “I will be so glad when the playoffs are over, man. It's been hell, I have been stuck in the Atlanta bubble for two months now and my life sucks right now. I will be so glad when the next two weeks are over. It's just been awful.”

While the NBA bubble games have been historic and the playoffs still feature some of the biggest names in the sport, Barkley admitted that he’s so miserable he couldn't care less who wins.

“These guys act like we care who is going to win,” said Barkley. “I never care who's going to win.”

The conference finals are well underway and the season should wrap up in the next couple of weeks, so Barkley will soon be able to leave the TNT production bubble and enjoy his favorite hobbies, golfing and fishing.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on ABC.

