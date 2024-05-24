Charles Barkley urges WNBA to quit the ‘petty’ with Caitlin Clark

Charles Barkley agrees with LeBron James.

The former Phoenix Suns superstar and TNT’s “Inside The NBA” analyst says enough is enough with the pettiness directed toward Indiana Fever rookie guard Caitlin Clark by fellow WNBA players and former stars.

“You women out there, y’all petty, man. Hey, LeBron, you’re 100 percent right on these girls hating on Caitlin Clark. Y’all petty girls. I expect men to be petty, because we’re the most insecure group in the world. Y’all should be thanking that girl for getting y’all (expletive) private charters, all the money and visibility she bringing to the WNBA.

“Don’t be petty like dudes. Listen, what she’s accomplished, give her her flowers. Stop being petty all you women out there. She got y’all (expletive) charters. She bringing all y’all this money to the table, but y’all being petty like dudes. LeBron, you’re 100 percent right. Y’all girls, stop being petty,” Barkley said.

“You woman out there, y’all petty, man… Y’all should be thanking [Caitlin Clark] for getting y’all a*s private charters. All the money and visibility she’s bringing to the WNBA.” Charles Barkley says WNBA players need to give Caitlin her flowers 💐pic.twitter.com/l959GWr1JR — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 23, 2024

Barkley had one final personalized message for Clark.

“Caitlin Clark, thank you for bringing all that money and shine to the WNBA,” Barkley said.

Four-time WNBA champion and three-time WNBA MVP Sheryl Swoopes drew the ire of Iowa Hawkeye fans when she incorrectly downplayed Clark’s imminent Division I scoring record.

Though Swoopes eventually walked it back and apologized to Clark personally, Swoopes had incorrectly indicated that Clark’s Division I record didn’t carry proper weight because it was Clark’s fifth year at Iowa. Of course, it was only Clark’s fourth season with the Hawkeyes.

Then, Phoenix Mercury guard and three-time WNBA champion Diana Taurasi made waves when she told ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt that a reality check was coming for Clark.

“Look, SVP, reality is coming. You know, there’s levels to this thing, and that’s just life. We all went through it. You see it on the NBA side, and you’re going to see it on this side where you look superhuman playing against 18-year-olds, but you’re going to come with some grown women that have been playing professional basketball for a long time.

“Not saying that it’s not going to translate, because when you’re great at what you do, you’re just going to get better, but there is going to be a transition period where you’re going to have to give yourself some grace as a rookie and it might take a little bit longer for some people,” Taurasi said.

Clark and the Fever are off to an 0-5 start after another heartbreaking loss on Wednesday night. The latest setback was an 85-83 loss at the Seattle Storm.

Thus far in her rookie campaign, Clark is averaging 17.8 points, 5.8 assists, and 4.6 rebounds per game on 40.3% field goal shooting, including 32.6% 3-point shooting. The 6-foot guard is also averaging 5.8 turnovers per game.

Story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire