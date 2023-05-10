Charles Barkley trolls Boston fans with jab at Bruins during Celtics-Sixers

Charles Barkley trolls Boston fans with Bruins jab during C's-Sixers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Boston fans weren't in a good place at halftime of Game 5 on Tuesday night, and Charles Barkley kicked them while they were down.

The Celtics played a sloppy and uninspired first half in front of their own crowd at TD Garden, trailing the Philadelphia 76ers 58-49 after two quarters in a game they entered as 7.5-point favorites.

Enter Barkley, who opened TNT's "Inside the NBA" halftime show with some sarcastic consolation for Boston fans.

"In fairness, if the Celtics lose this series, they still got the Bruins. Oh, sorry, bad example," Barkley said with a smile.

The Bruins, of course, flamed out in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, blowing a 3-1 series lead over the Florida Panthers to squander the best regular season of any team in NHL history.

Barkley, who played his first eight NBA seasons with the Sixers, clearly has no love lost for Boston, and apparently did just enough research about the NHL to stick it to his old rival's fans.

The Celtics can make Barkley eat his words if they can rally to win this second-round series. As for the Bruins ... they'll have to wait until next spring.