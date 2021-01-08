Charles Barkley takes jab at Kevin Durant while praising Joe Harris

Joe Harris was one of several Brooklyn Nets players who stepped up big-time against the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday. But while Caris LeVert nearly logged a triple-double and Jarrett Allen logged his third consecutive double-double, taking it to Joel Embiid, it was Harris who joined the NBA on TNT crew after scoring 28 points in Brooklyn’s 122-109 win on Thursday.

Hall of Fame forward was the one to welcome Harris on the postgame show, labeling the Brooklyn sharpshooter “one of the most underrated players in the league.” After Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith asked Harris a few questions, Barkley decided to praise Harris again — while taking a jab at Kevin Durant in the process, calling back to the forward’s last conversation with the NBA on TNT crew when he was short with Barkley.

“Hey Joe, I just wanna thank you for answering our questions with more than one letter,” Barkley said. “Thank you very much.”

As the NBA on TNT crew laughed, Harris took his headset off and departed for the locker room.