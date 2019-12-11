Charles Barkley takes aim at Joel Embiid, says Sixers ‘got no chance’ at NBA Finals

The Sixers have only played 25 regular-season games, but that has been sufficient time for Charles Barkley to form some strong opinions about his former team and Joel Embiid.

At the September unveiling for his statue at the Sixers' practice facility in Camden, New Jersey, Barkley said the Sixers were his pick to win the NBA title.

His thinking has shifted quickly and, on the NBA on TNT's postgame show Tuesday night, he targeted Embiid after the Sixers' 97-92 win over the Denver Nuggets (see observations).

He's the toughest player in the league to match up with, but we don't talk about him the way we talk about Luka [Doncic], Giannis [Antetokounmpo], Anthony Davis, James [Harden] - we don't ever say that about him. It's frustrating for me, because I picked the Sixers to get to the Finals. They ain't go no chance.

Embiid posted 22 points, 10 rebounds and six assists vs. the Nuggets and is averaging 22 points and 12.4 rebounds on the season.The two-time All-Star has a 95.3 defensive rating, the best of any player in the NBA who's played at least 25 minutes per night.

For Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal, the 25-year-old is falling short of his potential.

"We're telling you, ‘You can be great. You ain't playing hard enough.' Twenty-two ain't enough to get you to the next level," O'Neal said. "Do you want to be great or do you want to be good? If you want to be good, keep doing 22 points. You want to be great, give me 28, give me 30. You want to be great, watch Giannis - he wants to be great."

Embiid has admitted that he perhaps hasn't always played with his highest level of intensity. The Sixers have prioritized managing his minutes and delivering him to the playoffs healthy and in peak physical condition. Sunday, Embiid had an interesting quote about that philosophy.

The whole season it feels like I've been going through the motions and part of it is also making sure I'm healthy for the playoffs," he told reporters. "Going into the season, the last playoffs that I've been part of I've not been healthy, so for me going into this season, my main goal was to make sure that I get to the playoffs healthy and so far I've been doing a good job of that -taking care of my body and also, on the court when I'm needed, I'm gonna bring it. But then again, I'm also lucky that we got so many guys that can make a lot of things happen. But if I'm needed, I'll be there.

The NBA on TNT crew is clearly not aligned with Embiid's outlook. They don't seem impressed with Embiid's defense, the fact that he's been an efficient, high-volume post player on offense, or much about the Sixers overall.

Barkley is almost ready to abandon his preseason prediction.

"When the season started we were like, OK, Milwaukee is in that conversation, Philadelphia - that was it," Barkley said. "There were two teams. But right now Boston has really played better, Toronto has played better, and that shouldn't be. … I don't want to jump totally off, but I'm in the air."

