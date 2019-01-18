Charles Barkley sure had a lot to say about the Sixers originally appeared on nbcsportsphiladelphia.com

Charles Barkley sure had a lot to say about the Sixers in the last 24 hours.

With the team on national television against the Pacers Thursday, Barkley had some poignant comments about the team's usage of Joel Embiid. Embiid was questionable prior to the game with back tightness, but played through it despite looking visibly uncomfortable.

During TNT's halftime show, Barkley went in on the Sixers for allowing Embiid to play:

Let me just say this about the Philadelphia 76ers: they've got to be the stupidest organization in the history of sports. You've got a franchise player who's got a bad back, who's injury-prone. He can barely walk and you've got him out there playing in a regular-season game. You have to be the stupidest organization. (h/t Deadspin)

Then, less than 24 hours later as a guest on the Mike Missanelli Show, Barkley had some high praise for "the stupidest organization in the history of sports," saying that he'd "take my chances right now with the 76ers winning the Eastern Conference."

You can understand Barkley's perspective considering Embiid's injury history and his effusive praise for the Sixers' big man.

For what it's worth, Embiid downplayed the injury postgame, saying it's something he's gone through before and that he knew how to handle it. He also looked much better in the second half Thursday as he began to loosen up, helping lead the Sixers to arguably their best win of the season.

As for the Sixers' standing in the East, the team does appear to be clicking as it embarks on a brutal stretch of the schedule.

