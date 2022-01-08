Charles Barkley, Steve Spurrier & media predict Georgia-Alabama national championship

The Georgia Bulldogs busses arrive for the College Football Playoff National Championship on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at the Indianapolis International Airport. Finals 2

INDIANAPOLIS — When it comes to picking a winner for Monday night's national championship clash between Georgia and Alabama, there's many opinions for how it will play out.

Will the Bulldogs get revenge after the SEC championship loss? Or will Alabama and coach Nick Saban continue its grip on college football?

Local and national media appear split on how this one will play out, but here's what they're saying.

Booger McFarland, ESPN

McFarland said on Wednesday's "The ESPN College Football Podcast" that he expects Alabama to win until Georgia can knock off Saban.

"Until I see Georgia do it, I'm not going to pick against Nick Saban," he said

Prediction: Alabama 31-21

Steve Spurrier, former Florida and South Carolina coach

"I believe Georgia is going to do something different with their defense. After they played the first time, they’re going to say, ‘We can’t sit in these zones, and we’ve got to get pressure on the quarterback somehow,’” Spurrier told the Tuscaloosa News.

Prediction: "(Georgia is) due for the football gods to maybe smile on them this time."

Jake Rowe, Dawgs247

"I said I wouldn't pick UGA after the SEC Championship game, so I'm gonna stick to it."

Prediction: Alabama 28-24

Jordan Hill, Auburn beat writer for the Opelika Auburn News

"I expect another tight battle between these two teams, but ultimately the Bulldogs' defense and several big plays by Georgia Pickens delivers Georgia its long-awaited national title."

Prediction: UGA 24-23

Charles Barkley, co-host of Inside the NBA and former Auburn basketball star

Georgia alums begged for Barkley to pick against the Bulldogs on Thursday night's Inside the NBA broadcast, citing the former Auburn star's propensity to be bad luck for UGA. It likely led to his enthusiasm to pick the Bulldogs.

Georgia alum Maria Taylor and one-year basketball star Anthony Edwards pleaded for Barkley to choose Alabama.

"It's that time. The Georgia Bulldogs are going to win the national championship," Barkley yelled as he hit a red button and confetti fell from the studio ceiling.

Hairy dog joined him on stage with a shoulder shrug and begrudgingly gave him a high-five following his selection.

Cory Diaz, South Carolina beat writer for the Greenville News

"Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs won't allow Bryce Young and Alabama's offense to roll up 41 points on it again. But Young will make enough plays to lead the Crimson Tide to its seventh national championship under Nick Saban."

Prediction: Alabama 23-17

Tommy Deas, SEC Enterprise Editor/USA Today Network

"Second verse, same as the first. Georgia looks like an earlier Nick Saban Alabama team but the Crimson Tide has evolved. The quarterback gap is the difference."

Prediction: Alabama 30-20

Gregg Doyel, Indy Star columnist

"I’m picking Alabama because until I see Alabama lose with my own two eyes, I’m picking Alabama."

Prediction: Alabama 24-21

Dean Legge, Dawg Post

"UGA is the better team, and more simply put it is time."

Prediction: UGA 24-21

David Hale, ESPN

Prediction: Georgia 27, Alabama 21

"I'm a Cubs fan. I used to believe in curses. But then, one day, the right team came along and proved that eventually talent wins out. This is the best Georgia team — probably ever. The SEC championship game was just a reminder that it won't come easily. It's a reminder Georgia needed, and we'll see the best of these Bulldogs on Monday."

Eric Blum, Columbia Daily Tribune

Prediction: Georgia 24, Alabama 20

By far the best two teams in college football this year square off again, and the Crimson Tide will prove just how hard it is to beat a team of the Bulldogs' quality twice in less than six weeks. A late interception from Lewis Cine seals the championship for UGA.

Bennett Durando, Montgomery Advertiser

Prediction: Georgia 20, Alabama 16

Brain says Georgia. Gut says Alabama. It's starting to feel as though Nick Saban will simply never lose to Kirby Smart. But Georgia's defense will play better this time. Red-zone stops will be the difference. Alabama is missing a key weapon in John Metchie III, and its offensive line prowess last time against the Bulldog front might have been an outlier.

Aria Gerson, The Tennessean

Prediction: Alabama 28, Georgia 16

Alabama and Georgia are both loaded, but the one thing the Crimson Tide has that the Bulldogs do not just happens to be the most important thing to winning football championships: an elite quarterback. Georgia returned to form against Michigan, but Cade McNamara is no Bryce Young.

Jon Hale, Louisville Courier Journal

Prediction: Georgia 27, Alabama 24

It seems silly to pick against Alabama given the result of the SEC Championship Game, but I'll buy into the "wakeup call" narrative for Georgia. Georgia's defense is just too good to post that kind of performance again

Christina Long, Southwest Times Record

Prediction: Alabama 35, Georgia 28

The storyline of Georgia avenging its SEC championship loss would be a nice one, but Stetson Bennett is not an Avenger. Alabama has heated up and gotten back to its dominating ways at just the right time, and it will take home yet another championship trophy.

Nick Kelly, The Tuscaloosa News

Prediction: Alabama 31, Georgia 24

Beating the same team twice in one season isn't easy, but if there's anyone who can figure it out, it's Nick Saban. Georgia will make this game much more competitive than last time, but the team with the Heisman Trophy winner (Bryce Young) and nation's leader in sacks and tackles for loss (Will Anderson Jr.) emerges with the victory.

Andy Kostka, The Clarion Ledger

Prediction: Alabama 38, Georgia 28

Lightning doesn't strike twice — unless Nick Saban is the head coach. Alabama figured out the Georgia defense in the SEC championship, and the Crimson Tide is in line to do so again. Alabama's offense ran through Cincinnati, and while the Bulldogs played well against Michigan, Georgia's offense likely doesn't have the firepower to beat out Bryce Young and Co.

Adam Sparks, Knoxville News Sentinel

Prediction: Alabama 31, Georgia 30

In a nitpicking analysis of two elite teams, it appears Alabama's defense has made more progress than Georgia's offense late in the season. The Bulldogs have one of college football's best defenses in several years, so they can win this game if the score stays in the 20s. But Alabama has too much firepower on offense. And Will Anderson will pressure Stetson Bennett just enough to gain an edge. The Tide will pull out a tight one.

Nick Suss, The Clarion Ledger

Prediction: Georgia 27, Alabama 23

The two best teams in the country get to learn from their mistakes and build on their game plans from a matchup they've already played. Either team can come out on top, but this time expect Georgia to have the slightest edge. If the Bulldogs can play more aggressively on defense and not be behind the sticks so much on offense, they should be able to control the pace and win that elusive championship they've been chasing since 1980.

Blake Toppmeyer, SEC columnist

Prediction: Alabama 28, Georgia 24

Georgia has a slight edge vs. Alabama at most positions, but not the one that matters most: quarterback. Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Bryce Young, coupled with the greatest coach of all time on the sideline, is a tough combination, as we were reminded in the SEC championship. Alabama's offensive line is trending in the right direction. So is its defense. Georgia is too talented to get blown out again, and it can win if it does a better job flustering Young. But I can't ignore what my eyes saw in Atlanta – Young and star wide receiver Jameson Williams teaming up time and again to make Georgia's heralded defense look too slow.

Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner Herald

Prediction: Georgia 34, Alabama 31

Georgia's trucking of Michigan was similar to the one-sided nature of its regular-season march to the SEC Championship Game. Alabama humbled Georgia, but a team on a mission and a defense that's been special should get more pressure on Bryce Young and avoid as many busts as the first meeting. John Metchie's absence will be felt, and the Bulldogs will come up with more big plays of their own on offense.

Mike Wilson, Knoxville News Sentinel

Prediction: Alabama 41, Georgia 27

Georgia was extremely impressive in its win against Michigan, which couldn't move the ball on the Bulldogs. But Michigan doesn't have Bryce Young, who already has beaten Georgia handily this season. He does it again and Alabama wins another title.

